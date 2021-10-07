Ghana: Pres Inaugurates 3-Storey New Juaben North Municipal Assembly

Koforidua — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday inaugurated a new three- storey block for the New Juaben North Municipal Assembly at Efiduase , a surburb of Koforidua, the Eastern Region capital.

It contains 37 offices, a 150-seater capacity conference hall, a mechanised borehole and sanitation facilities located at Effiduase.

The Gh¢3, 442,539.45 project was awarded to Messrs King Dwosco Company Limited as the contractors with EcoPlanners and Engineering Consult as consultants.

The building has been constructed to ensure effective administration of the assembly which was carved out of the then New Juaben Assembly by a Legislative Instrument (LI) 2302 in 2017.

Speaking at the inauguration of the assembly hall, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo thanked the contractor for successfully completing the project.

He said the construction of the edifice was a sign that his government was working hard to improve local governance in the country for the benefit of all.

President Akufo-Addo jabbed his critics for failing to see his good works, adding that the least said about them the better.

"For those who have opened their eyes, you will see that my government have initiated and completed several projects and this is one of them," he said.

He thanked the chiefs and people of the area for their support over the years.

The Paramount Chief of Effiduase, Nana Okoawiah Dwomoh Baabu II, who was present at the ceremony expressed his gratitude to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo for the project.

He added that, he had the need of the Assembly at heart and for that reason provided the land to be used for the building project.

He was certain that the edifice would help greatly in the smooth administration of the assembly which would adversely bring development in the area.

Nana Baabu II urged the president to continue his good works in doing his bit for the country.

The President earlier inaugurated MaaGrace Company Ltd, a garment manufacturing company, operating under Government's one -District-one-Factory initiative.

The company would specialise in the production of utility clothing, uniforms for security forces, hospital scrubs, uniforms for hotels, uniforms for schools and production of standardised uniforms.

It has been equipped with 600 industrial machines, and has the capacity to produce 80, 000 units of garment per month.

The company has employed about 600 workers in the New Juaben North Municipality and its environs.

The company was said to have commenced operations in 2003 under the Government of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, but its operations, however went down upon the exit of the Kufuor-led government.

In 2017, the company was said to have applied for support under the one-District-one-Factory initiative, and had since begun operations.

MaaGrace Limited was one of the leading garment companies that produced over 2 million face masks, 18,000 hospital gowns and headcovers, as well as 12,000 medical scrubs within a short period of time, a classic example of Government's import substitution strategy, which is one of the strategic objectives of the 1D1F Initiative.