Ghana: Group Advocating Akufo-Addo's Works Inaugurated

The Akufo-Addo's Government Advocates (AAGA), a voluntary political group has been inaugurated in Accra to propagate the achievements of the president and his government.

Formed by sympathisers, faithful and well-wishers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is meant to highlight the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government and ensure the party retained power in Elections 2024.

At the inauguration, Bernard Owusu Agyemang, the General Secretary of the group, said they were working towards going beyond eight years in power, courtesy the achievements of President Akufo-Addo and his appointees.

He noted that flagship policies, programmes and social interventions such as the Free Senior High School, Planting for Food Jobs, One District One Factory, Rearing for Jobs and Export amongst others were laudable and must be maintained to benefit future generations.

"Breaking the eight is possible if we unite, remain focus, steadfastand work harder for the president and reward him and his government with another resounding electoral victory in 2024 to continue and sustain accelerated socioeconomic development of the needs of Ghanaians.

"We will continue to enlighten Ghanaians on the good works of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP to ensure the youth take advantage of opportunities available to meet their hopes and aspirations as future leaders of the country so as to improve livelihoods," Mr Agyemang stressed.

For his part, Michael Kyeremanteng, an executive member of the group indicated that the nation was working progressively and President Akufo-Addo must be supported and assisted to deliver on all his promises.

"We will be at a loss if we do not work to ensure NPP retains power for the good of the entire nation so we need to go beyond eight years to continue fixing the country that was patricianly destroyed by the previous administration," he stated.

He called on members and supporters of the party to rally behind the president and his government to propagate the good works in ensuring they retained power in 2024.

The occasion was used to introduce executive members of the AAGA who included Dr Christopher Damenya as President, Dr Lawrence Tsibuah as Vice President, Michael Owusu as Second Vice President, Mohammed Amakye and Philomena Gozey as Assistant Secretaries with E.K Boateng and Akua Brown as Organiser and Deputy Organiser respectively.