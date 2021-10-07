Ghana: Airteltigo Unveils "To Gu Me So" Consumer Promotion

AirtelTigo Ghana, one of the country's telecom operators, has launched a consumer promotion to financially empower the customers of the company towards the festive season.

The recharge and point-based promotion dubbed "To Gu Me So" which literally means "shower it on me" , is aimed at rewarding AirtelTigo customers with cash and in kinds worth more than GH¢1 million.

The Chief Sales Officer of AirtelTigo Ghana, Mr Abubakari Halidu speaking at the launch in Accra yesterday said the promotion was to provide opportunity for customers to win free data and make free calls every day.

He said the promotion would run from October 5 to December 20, 2021.

"Our vision is a better life for our customers, and we are using the "To Gu Me So" promotion to reward thousands of customers across the country in the form of cash, data and call minutes to empower customers to realise their aspirations and to enjoy in the last quarter of the year," Mr Halidu, said.

He said all the prepaid customers were eligible to participate in the promotion and customers who wanted to win attractive cash prizes should "simply do more on AirtelTigo network."

Mr Halidu stated that the promotion came in two: recharge and point-based.

He explained that, with the recharge-based promotion, customers were expected to perform a one-time activity of dialing *500# and select option one to join the promo, adding "everyday within the promo period, between the hours of 6:00 a.m.-10: 00 p.m., all customers who recharged up to GH¢5 or more, become eligible for the free data and call minutes given in the following hour."

He said customers could recharge the GH¢5 via a single or multiple recharges.

According to him, there was no limit for the free data and call minutes prizes and customers could win any number of them during a day, or during the promo period.

With the Point-Based Promo, Mr Halidu explained that, customers should perform more on the network, thereby accumulating points and winning cash prizes.

He said customers would be awarded points based on the activities they performed on the network, such as reloading airtime, purchasing voice and data bundles, making paid calls and sending Short Message Service, from their airtime as well as performing more transactions on Automate Teller Machines.

The Head of Brand Management, Mrs Nancy Assor Asiedu-Amerado, encouraged customers to participate in the promo to win cash prizes, data and make free calls.