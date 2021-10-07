Ghana: Plans Far Advanced for Ghacem to Build Third Factory in Kumasi-MD

Plans are far advanced by Ghacem to build a third factory to be situated in Kumasi, Managing Director of Ghacem, Mr Stefano Gallini has disclosed.

Speaking at an event to donate 13,600 bags of cement under the Ghacem Cement Foundation to health and educational infrastructure in deprived communities within the Northern part of the country, he said the move was part of the company's effort to be more present in Kumasi and the northern part of the country.

The donation made in Kumasi, is the last of two distributions which have been carried out by the company this year under its Ghacem Cement Foundation initiative.

The new investment he said, would cost the company USD100 million, adding that "Ghacem is committed to its staff, cherished customers and the country as a whole, as such we will not compromise on the cement quality but continue to produce products of high quality to support projects and businesses".

He said the company was delighted to lend support towards infrastructural development in deprived communities of the country.

Thirty thousand two hundred bags (30,200) bags were approved by the council this year to be distributed to health and educational institutions across the country grouped into Southern (Central, Western, Western North, Volta, Oti, Eastern and Greater Accra region) and Northern (Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West, Bono East, Bono, Ahafo and Ashanti region) sectors as a support package for the institutions which are currently undertaking various infrastructural projects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A month ago a total of 15,400 bags was donated to selected health and educational institutions captured under the Southern sector at a ceremony held in Takoradi.

The Ghacem Cement Foundation was established by Ghacem Limited in 2002 as part of its corporate social responsibility to assist deprived communities to improve their health and educational infrastructure or build new ones.

The foundation has since its inception given a total of 600,000 bags valued at a cost of GH¢27 million.

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Chairman of the Foundation, speaking at the event said the foundation as a true benevolent programme had contributed immensely towards the health and educational infrastructure projects in deprived communities of the country.

He described the beneficiaries as partners supporting Ghacem to add their quota towards national development,

Mr Benny Fiifi Ashun, Head of the Ghacem Cement Foundation Secretariat who doubles as the Marketing & PR Manager of Ghacem announced the opening of the cement application for the year 2021/2022.