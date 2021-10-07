Ghana to Host Swimming, Open Water Championship Oct 11-17

7 October 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.abayateye

Ghana will host the 14th Africa Swimming Confederation(CANA) Africa Junior/Senior Swimming and Open Water Championships on October 11-17.

According to a statement signed by the President of the Ghana Swimming Association(GSA), Delphina Quaye,the event would be held in Accra with the best swimmers on the continent set to compete for glory.

"The swimming competition will take place from October 11-16 at the Trust Sports Emporium(Bukom Arena) while the Open Water aspects occurs on October 17 at 'The Float', Akosombo," the statement read.

The GSA called on all stakeholders to come on board to ensure a successful event.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X