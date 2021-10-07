Africa Centre for Security and Diplomacy Commends Asantehene

The Africa Centre for Security and Diplomacy has commended the Asantehene, OtumfuoOsei Tutu II, for giving his blessing to the selection of Rocksure International as the strategic partners for the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation, for bauxite mining at the Nyinahin-Mpasaaso, which is under his kingdom.

A statement issued and signed by Lieutenant Colonel (retd), Umar-Sanda Ahmed,Executive Director of the centre copied the Ghanaian Times said "this move would also ensure peace and consequently open up the area for national development."

"The center takes cognisance of the recent visit by a delegation of ROCKSURE (a mining company) to the Manhyia palace and the subsequent exchange between them and the golden stool,

By calling on government to allow their possible interest and mining companies who in the past run into legal battles, to also participate in the mining of the mineral was a laudable one," the statement said.

This centre doff its hat to the practical wisdom of the great occupant of the golden stool and urge him to use his influence to bring peace and security to the larger Ghanaian society.

"The centre is elated that this call is being made at a time the president is bent on bringing all hands-on deck to move the development of the country forward.

"The Asantehene by this call has played the role of the biblical King Solomon. It is the belief and hope that the political mandate of the president would be used to better the life of all Ghanaians without taking into consideration partisan interest of ethnicity."

"The centre has absolute confidence in the listening ear of the president and the call by the Asantehene would be given a positive response.

The implication of this move shows our traditional authorities have relevance in the socio - economic development of the nation and need to be accorded all the respect they so deserve," the statement added.

It is to be noted that Exton Cubic group had shown resilience in their earlier stand to start the mining of the mineral which would reduce unemployment among the youth.