Ghana: Robbers Strike in Cape Coast ... Shoot Victim, Bolt With Money

Cape Coast — Gunmen on a motorcycle yesterday robbed a man at Coronation Junction in Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital, after shooting him in the left leg.

The victim, whose name was given as Mensavi Amuzuglo was on his way to purchase items from a shop after withdrawing money from a bank.

The Central Regional Police Command had announced GH¢2,500 reward for any person who would give credible information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

Briefing journalists on the incident, the Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong, said that the Kotokuraba District Police upon receiving information on the robbery attack at about 11:10am,dispatched personnel to the scene.

She said, two persons on board a motorcycle approached the victim when he went to a shop at the business centre to buy items.

DSP Oppongb said, the armed robbers asked the victim to hand over the money he had withdrawn from the bank to them.

She said the victim struggled with the robbers and they shot him in the left leg, adding that the victim was responding to treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Eye witnesses at the robbery scene told the Ghanaian Times, that they heard gunshot, followed by warning shots from the robbers, numbering four,who were riding two motorcycles.

After shooting the victim in the leg, the robbers warned that, anybody who would attempt to stop them would be shot, according to the eye witnesses.

The eye witnesses said the robbers might have trailed the victim from the bank, where he had gone to transact business.

They said the robbery took them by surprise and that they were not sure of the next target in the town.

After the robbers had left, some residents went to the aid of the victim and rushed him to the Ewim Hospital, but was transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The brother of the victim, Philip Ashong Amuzu, told journalists at the hospital that he heard of the incident from his friends, and went to the Ewim Hospital and requested the transfer of the victim to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.