Ghana: Nayiri Calls for Establishment of Cement Factory

Nalerigu — The President of the North East Regional House of chiefs, Nayiri Naa Bohagu Abdulai Sheriga, has appealed to the government to establish a cement factory in the area to create employment for the youth and promote the local economy.

According to the Nayiri, who is also the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, the huge limestone deposits in the area present the opportunity to develop an industry that would help in raising the standard of living of the people and benefit Ghanaians in general.

The move, he further stated, would help in the realisation of the One District One Factory (1D1F) agenda in the area.

The Nayiri stated this when the North East Regional House of Chiefs met with the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor at Nalerigu, who is on a week-long tour of five regions in the northern part of the country.

The chief urged the government to expedite action in clamping down on the wanton depletion of the forest reserves in the area and the country at large.

"Just as we thought we are winning the fight against this menace, it was in the news just yesterday that another group of illegal miners had resurfaced in the Western Region. I must commend you for the swift intervention in arresting the perpetrators and we ask that you deal with the situation in this area as well," the Nayiri stated.

On his part, Mr Jinapor called on the Regional House of Chiefs to help halt the harvesting of wood and deforestation of endangered species especially Rosewood.

He assured that the government would do its best to assist them and called for closer collaboration between the chiefs, the Regional Coordinating Council and the central government to protect the natural resources of the country.

The Minister noted that government was ready to work with the chiefs in the management and protection of the country's natural resources for the betterment of the country.

Inspecting a tree planted by the Nayiri during this year's Greening Ghana Day, Mr Jinapor called on Ghanaians to nurture the trees planted to maturity.