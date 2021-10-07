Ghana: Vodafone Reaffirms Commitment to Customers ... Through Care Week Celebration

Vodafone Ghana has heightened its commitment to customers by unveiling a host of activities to reward and engage customers as the world celebrates the international customer care week.

To this end, the company from October 4 to 8, 2021 is rewarding its customers across multiple touch points with Vodafone Cash, gift baskets, Mi-Fi, data, airtime, Vodafone souvenirs and other fantastic prizes.

Customers will also get the chance to win several prizes by participating in fun activities, including fastest fingers and quizzes on social media.

Vodafone in a statement issued in Accra yesterday said it had taken this year's celebration a notch higher by organising a free special customer experience training for small businesses.

The training it said, would take a hybrid format with over 100 participants connecting online.

"Additionally, we have rolled out a points-based loyalty programme to appreciate customers' loyalty. Customers whose birthdays are in October will also receive gifts, just to say, Thank you!," the statement said.

Commenting on the Vodafone Care Week celebration, the Director of Digital Transformation and Commercial Operations, Angela Mensah-Poku, said Vodafone Ghana acknowledged the immense contribution of its customers hence the decision to dedicate a week to appreciate their efforts.

"The celebration of our customers is something that is key to us. Without our valued, loyal customers, we know we would not have seen the continued strength of our brand. Therefore, we continually strive to deliver an outstanding customer experience by placing the customer first," she said.

"We continue to expand our ecosystem with products and services that will excite our customers. At Vodafone, we deem it an opportunity to consummate profound commitments to the delivery of quality customer service to our valued customers across the country. This week is an opportunity to listen more and incorporate our customers' feedback in everything we do," she explained.