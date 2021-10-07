Ghana: Access Bank, Coronation Insurance Partner to Provide Business Protection for SMEs

The Group Head, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Mrs Matilda Asante-Asiedu has urged operators of Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to take steps to secure their businesses from unforseen occurrences which can disrupt their operations.

According to her, most SMEs go through stress and difficulties when disasters, both natural and man-made such as floods, fire, burglary and personal accidents struck and the time had for them to take personal responsibility by securing their businesses by undertaking insurance cover.

"To be able to secure your business, you need to get your business running. This is why Access Bank has collaborated with Coranation Insurance to provide you that needed stability," she said.

Mrs Asante-Asiedu made the call at the unveiling of the new insurance package by Access Bank- The Business Protection Insurance in Accra on Wednesday.

The package is the latest addition to the numerous portfolios of the bank and is being rolled out in collaboration with Coronation Insurance.

She explained that Access Bank was one of the leading banks providing funds for businesses as such it would support business owners to get a cover for their businesses.

"To be able to secure your businesses, you need to get your business running.

She encouraged traders not to defer in taking insurance policies, but to act on information they had received at the forum.

Unveiling the new insurance package, the Managing Director of Access Bank, Mr Olumide Olatunji encouraged business owners to take advantage of the offer to secure their businesses.

Mr Seth Sorgah, added that, "Business are like human beings; they need to be protected. We have therefore bundled three products into one, to provide holistic protection for you and your wares in the unfortunate incidence of fire, flood, burglary and personal injuries at a very good costs."

The President of the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) Mr. David Amoateng commended Access Bank for their ever growing interest in meeting the needs of traders and businesses in general and for partnering TAGG.

He challenged Coronation Insurance to move out of their comfort zones into the markets, to educate business owners on insurance.

"It's about time to get out of your offices and hit the ground running. Educate market women and men on insurance because, many people don't know the importance of insurance and therefore don't see the need to take one," he said.

He called on Access Bank to continue to support businesses with soft loans especially as the yuletide approaches to strengthen small scale businesses.