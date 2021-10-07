Ghana: Hearts Reveal 3 Clubs for 'Common Value Club Alliance' Partnership

Accra Hearts of Oak has announced German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim and Eastern Conference American Major League Soccer outfit Cincinnati FC as clubs to partner in the bid to become a global brand.

Referred to as the 'Common Value Club Alliance', the Phobians have been involved in negotiations with the two foreign clubs to begin the partnership that is expected to give the three clubs a global appeal.

The club's communique issued on Tuesday disclosed that executives of Hoffenheim and Cinncinati are currently in Ghana; meeting various relevant stakeholders in the bid to achieve optimum output.

Under the slogan, 'Three Continents, Three Clubs, One Mission,' the 'Common Value Club Alliance' will focus on three core areas of collaboration in the field of Technical know-how, Education and Impact and Sustainability.

"As preparations towards the 110th anniversary of the club in November nears, the Common Value Club Alliance will parade an important platform for transforming on-field and off-field achievements of the club, while offering a unique opportunity for the partners to also benefit from Hearts' decades of African football success."

Speaking on his outfit's partnership with Hearts, the Head of Corporate Strategies at TSG Hoffenheim, Mr. Stefan Wagner said, "the shared interests among the three clubs in the area of technology, holistic youth development and sustainability are a powerful uniting force for partners that wish to collaborate as equals and make a difference."

Board Chairman of the club, Togbe Afede XIV revealed the motivation and decision to join the partnership.

"The business of football is evolving beyond on field-focus and success. Football must be a strong force in our communities, especially in Africa by working with like-minded partners. We can achieve amazing results."

It said more details of the project and programmes to be executed under the alliance, will be shared in the coming days.