Ghana: Quaye, Nukpe to Battle for Ubo Intercontinental Title

ACE Power Promotions (APP) have promised fireworks on its October 16 promotion scheduled for the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The event will feature two championship bouts with Robert 'Stopper' Quaye and Nathaniel Nukpe headlining withthe UBO Intercontinental Championship.

Holy 'Jaw breaker' Dorgbetor will also slug it out with Success Tetteh for the UBO Intercontinental and national featherweight title.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Managing Director for ACE Power Promotions, Mr. Isaac Amankwah said the event would feature some of the finest boxers around to entertain boxing fans.

He urged fans to attend in their numbers.

Quaye and Dorgbetor, both signed to the ACE Power stable, come into the bouts as favourites. Quaye is undefeated in his 19 bouts all ending via KOs with compatriot Dorgbetor picking 10 wins with two defeats in 12 fights.

On the night, undercards on the bill includes a lightweight contest between Mohammed Ali and Philip Quarcoo as Abraham Afful is set to face Richard Dogbeda for an eight round super welterweight bout.

In super welterweight fights, Emmanuel Baidoo will take on Henry Mensah while Samuel Martei Laryea slug it out with Jonathan Mensah.

In a super featherweight contest, Issah Awal takes on Lamptey Enoch while Victor Kuwornufaces Richard Fumey in a lightweight contest.

Other supporting fights will includea clash between Ahmed Abdellah and David Okine in flyweight.

There would also be asix-round flyweight contest between Mohammed Aryeetey and Thomas Quansah; Lawrence Japhet against Nigerian Tunde Logidey in a super bantamweight clash; Raphael King versus Emmanuel Allotey in a welterweight duel with Emmanuel Quartey facing Joshua Owusu in a super featherweight title.