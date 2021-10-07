South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Celebrates Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's 90th Birthday

7 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Premier Winde celebrates Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's 90th birthday and calls on residents to follow in his footsteps

Today is the 90th birthday of a remarkable human being - our beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

It is a great honour for me to wish him a very happy birthday on behalf of the Western Cape Government and the people of our province, and we all hope that his day is filled with love and joy.

As we use this occasion to celebrate Arch's life, and all that he stands for, let us also commit to following in his footsteps: by being compassionate, by being brave, and by standing together, united in our diversity.

One of my favourite things about Archbishop Emeritus is how he always makes people smile and laugh. It doesn't matter who he is with or what the occasion is about. He is a shining light that fills the room with a positive energy each and every time, leaving you feeling happier and more hopeful. That is a very special quality and one that I admire greatly.

I encourage residents in the Western Cape to join me in celebrating this truly extraordinary person, who has done so much for our country and its constitutional democracy, by sharing your own personal birthday message for him via social media.

I also encourage you to use today to reflect on and commit to the values that he stands for, and to remember that we are truly stronger, together.

Happy Birthday, Arch!

