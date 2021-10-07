South Africa: Presiding Officers Wish Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a Happy Birthday

document

Parliament's Presiding Officers, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo, wishes Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu a blessed 90th birthday today.

"We wish Archbishop Tutu a blessed 90th birthday. It is an honour and a privilege as South Africans to still have such a colossal figure of our liberation struggle and a tireless advocate for peace, unity, reconciliation, racial equality and justice in our midst. The Arch, as he is affectionately known, has diligently served the country and has always remained true to his calling of service to humanity. He fought hard for the liberation and freedom of the country and has, through his humble nature, inspired all of us and led with great wisdom and passion worthy of emulation", said the Presiding Officers.

"May today bring good health and strength. We are forever indebted to his dedication for a free and just South Africa. We commend him for his bravery and fearless leadership. Even in his retirement and old age we continue to learn from him" added the Presiding Officers.