South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Calls On Nominations for Sporting Legends

press release

Minister Marais calls for provinical sport legends nominations

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) is proud to acknowledge and honour legends, heroes and icons who have made a significant contribution to the development, transformation and growth of sport in South Africa and, more specifically, in the Western Cape.

Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais hereby invites members of the sporting community to nominate their local sport stars of yesteryear to be honoured as provincial Sport Legends.

To be eligible, nominees should be over the age of 55 and should have played a role and/or are playing a role in shaping sport in their communities. Nominees are also ideally people who were not previously recognised because of their gender, race, or geographical location.

Nominations can be made by submitting a fully completed nomination form, which is available here. The closing date for nominations is 15 October 2021.

Minister Marais said, "Now more than ever, the roles of individuals who shaped sport in the province should be acknowledged and officially recognized. We must honour our sporting legends and encourage our youth to follow in their footsteps. Their legacy has paved the way for future sporting stars and showcased in real terms the integral significance of sport in the communities we serve."

The Sport Legends Awards was introduced in 2005 and hosted annually until 2018. Sport Legends from previous years are as follows: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005.

Invitations to submit nominations are circulated to local federations, regional sport councils and regional sport offices. Nominations are then reviewed by the Transformation and Monitoring Committee and submitted to the Selection Committee for adjudication. The Selection Committee consists of representative from regional sport councils; nominated media journalists, and nominated members of the Western Cape sporting community. Decisions taken by the Selection Committee during the adjudication process are final.