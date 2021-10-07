Liberia - ANC Youth Finally Released

As SUP storms central prison compound

Liberia: Few minutes after the University of Liberia campus-based Student Unification Party stormed the Monrovia Central Prison, demanding the release of opposition Alternative National Congress Jethro Kollie, the Government of Liberia has yielded, letting Jethro out.

Speaking at the Monrovia Central Prison Wednesday, October 6, SUP propaganda chair Lawrence S. Tuah said Jethro Kollie did no wrong to be dragged to prison.

He argued the arrest of Kollie by the government was unjustified and that there were several legal papers filed in court for his release but the state refused.

Tuah added that they received credible information that Jethro Kollie was very sick and needed urgent medical attention, noting that on Tuesday night, they received calls from Kollie crying for his life, after going without food for days.

"If anyone should be imprisoned is the Director of Police Patrick Sudue, somebody whose friends, sisters and brothers are dying in the streets as the result of mysterious deaths and ritualistic killings; he goes on national radio to send out false information", Tuah noted.

He said every human has the right to free expression and speech and Jethro did not commit any crime by his Facebook posting because he didn't mention any name but just raised alarm so that government can investigate.

Jethro Kollie of the ANC was arrested over the weekend in Ganta, Nimba County for allegedly posting fake pictures of ritualistic killings in Liberia. Early Monday morning Kollie was escorted to the Monrovia Central Prison by officers of the Liberian National Police.

Police Director Patrick Sudue had announced that anyone who posts false alarms of ritualistic killing in Liberia will be arrested. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/court-orders-anc-mans-release/ Editing by Jonathan Browne