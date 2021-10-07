Liberia 200-Yrs Bicentennial Celebration Steering Committee Meets Today

The National Steering Committee set up by President George M. Weah to plan activities leading to the bicentennial celebration of the arrival of freed slaves to Liberia will hold a major meeting this Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the Ministerial Complex, Multipurpose Building and not the C. Cecil Dennis Hall at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs as was earlier stated.

According to a release issued in Monrovia, 2022 marks the 200th year since the first batch of freed slaves, who came to be known as Americo-Liberians, arrived at Providence Island in Monrovia.

The event is meant to reclaim and herald Liberia's leadership role in Pan-Africanism, rebrand the country after its recent checkered history, while also celebrating Liberia's rich cultural heritage and showcasing the vast tourism attractions.

The bicentennial commemoration will also seek to deepen U.S.-Liberia historic ties and forge stronger economic and social bonds between both peoples especially and the wider diaspora.

Thursday's meeting will be a pacesetter that begins the government's preparation for the bicentennial. Committee members are expected to validate a roadmap, which will detail the shape and form of the commemoration.

The meeting will also discuss the setting up of a coordinating secretariat responsible for the different strands of activities that the commemoration of the bicentennial.

The Chairman and Coordinator of the Bicentennial will also brief the National Steering Committee on the recent engagements in the U.S. held with senior officials of the Biden Administration, including bipartisan congressional men and women.

Meanwhile, the Government wishes to emphasize that it remains the key national celebrant of the upcoming bicentennial.

As a result, activities of all other groups, while encouraged, will have to be endorsed by the National Steering Committee in order to enjoy the privileges and access to the national cultural and tourist sites.