Liberia: Is It a Tough Female Game for Lone Star?

Liberia's female national team Lone Star continued with its intensive training in Monrovia a week ago at the famous Tusa Field in Gardnersville in preparation for a battle against their Senegalese counterpart.

But one key question that seeks an answer is whether the Liberian female national team is going to face a tough game against the Senegalese side.

Some Liberians are concerned about the late preparation and support towards sports in Liberia.

On the other hand, since the Female National League closed nearly three months ago, players have been on vacation.

The overweight of some players and injury of other key players are also the spotlight to look on.

Liberia is scheduled to face Senegal on 20 October 2021 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia, for the 2021/2022 African Women's National Cup Qualifier.

Senegalese women's team began early preparation a month ago while their counterparts in Liberia have less than a month's training ahead of the qualification fixture.

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) is trying its best to be supportive in developing women's football across Liberia. But there are some lapses in the women's football sector.

But what some Liberians want to know is if it is a tough female game for Lone Star?

The game in Monrovia will be a heated encounter, as both sides will be pushing for an early lead to better their chances ahead of the second leg.

Liberia needs a huge developmental plan and support from the Government to ensure communities across the country benefit from sports projects in women's football.