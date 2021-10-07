Zimbabwe: Fugitive Rape Accused in Court

7 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

A suspected habitual rapist and robber who recently escaped from jail has appeared in court.

Sam Muropa (31) was facing charges of escaping from lawful custody when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Babra Mateko.

He was remanded in custody.

The court heard that on October 1 at around 6.45pm, Muropa unlawfully escaped from such custody.

It is alleged that the escape was discovered that same day during a physical count of inmates and Muropa was found missing.

The court heard that checks were conducted around the Harare Remand campus and nearby places but Muropa could not be located.

A report was made at Harare Central police, leading to his arrest.

Muropa appeared in court on August 16 facing several counts of rape and robbery and was remanded in custody and was taken to Harare Remand Prison.

At the remand prison, Muropa was committed to the "D" Class cell C12 together with other inmates.

