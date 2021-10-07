Zimbabwe: Nonagenarian Couple Escapes Death By a Whisker... Loses Property, Clothes to House Fire Outbreak

7 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A NANOGENARIAN Chinhoyi couple is lucky to be alive after a fire destroyed their Hunyani high-density suburb house late yesterday night.

Mrs Janet Banda (90) and her husband Mr Sam Banda (92) were rescued from a ragging inferno by a neighbour, Mr Tafireyi Phiri.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a burning candle.

Neighbours and well-wishers were consoling the couple while a campaign to raise food supplies, clothes and blankets has been initiated.

Mr Phiri said he rushed to rescue the couple after their grandchild had alerted him of the fire around 11:40pm last night.

Another neighbour, Ms Queen Sinoia helped the couple with blankets.

Mrs Banda said she was lucky to be alive and thanked her neighbours who came to rescue them in time.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X