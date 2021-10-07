Zimbabwe: Car Theft Lands Man in Soup... to Spend Three Years Behind Bars

7 October 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A Chinhoyi man who stole a motor vehicle parked at a house in the town was handed a five-year-jail term and two of these were set aside for five years.

Luckymore Shamu, appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate, Mr Ignatius Mugova charged with one count of theft.

He will serve an effective three years in jail.

The complainant, Farai Muzheri of 6935, Mzari Avenue, Chinhoyi.

Prosecuting Mr Nyasha Sibesha told the court that on September 30, 2021, Muzheri parked his Honda Fit vehicle at his house near a window and went outside.

He used a foreign car key and drove away.

The vehicle was loaded with one bag of Larfage cement, a maroon speaker, green jerry can, ID and a driver's licence belonging to the complainant.

Muzheri's mother saw the motor vehicle being driven off the yard and alerted Muzheri, who went outside and witnessed the offence and made a report.

On October 1, Shamu was arrested by the police while driving the vehicle in Kenzamba area under Makonde constituency.

The value of the stolen vehicle and other belongings was US$4500 and everything was recovered.

