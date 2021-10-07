Zimbabwe: Witness in Us$18 000 Fraud Case Testifies

The key witness in the trial of a Harare man who is facing allegations of swindling a ZB Bank employee of US$18 000, told the court that he saw the two parties handing each other money, but did not know the actual amount.

Russell Chiweza, who is the complainant's mechanic, told the court during cross-examination that he never saw the accused Michael Mutsvunguma and the complainant, Colleta Mhishi, counting the money.

Asked by Mhishi's lawyer whether the money which he saw being handed over to Mutsvunguma was for the purchase of the car in question, Chiweza told the court that he did not know what the money was for.

Last week, Mutsvunguma tendered his defence outline to Harare magistrate Mrs Chido Garwe, denying receiving any cent from Mhishi.

Mutsvunguma told the court that on the day Mhishi is alleged to have given him the money, he was away facilitating the processing of a forensic post-mortem of his father-in-law while in the company of a police homicide team that included Constable Cherai, Sergeant Musakaruka and Earnest Arufaneti.

Mhishi alleged the money was for a Mercedes Benz that the accused was selling.

But Mutsvunguma denied the claims, saying he had no vehicle that was on sale. He told the court that Mhishi had some deal with her sister, Victoria Dhlamini, who is said to be on the run.

Mutsvunguma said the complainant wanted to illegally take away his vehicle through misrepresentation.