Zimbabwe: Bonne's Double Delight

ZIMBABWE international Macauley Bonne has bagged a double honour at Ipswich Town after he was voted the Player of the Month and had one of his goals winning the Goal of the Month for September.

The 25-year-old forward scooped the Ipswich Town Player of the Month award with 72.6 percent of the vote conducted by the club online.

Bonne's swashbuckling finish in the 6-0 thumping of Doncaster was deservingly picked as the Goal of the Month with 49 percent of the vote.

The forward, who scored struck five times in five matches last month, had two of his goals nominated. But the Ipswich fans were enthralled by the technique he demonstrated when he chested the ball down and unleashing a powerful left-footer on the turn, to find the bottom corner, against Doncaster.

The goal beat the competition from teammates Connor Chaplin, who attracted 27.9 percent and Lee Evans (14.7 percent).

Bonne's other goal, a bullet header that caught the keeper off-guard in the 1-0 win over Lincoln, got 8.5 percent of the vote.

Bonne, who has started off his loan spell at the League One side in blistering form and was named in the English Football League Team of the Week twice, in August and September.

The Queens Park Rangers loanee is currently among the League One top goal scorers, with eight goals from nine starts.

Zimbabwe national team coach Norman Mapeza revealed he would need his services in the Warriors World Cup campaign next month.