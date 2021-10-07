Zimbabwe: Academics Join Anti-Sanctions Fight

AHEAD of this year Anti-Sanctions Day on October 25, the country's intelligentsia has joined the nation to scientifically expose how the illegal Western economic embargoes have affected Zimbabwe for more than two decades.

Drawing academics from across the country's tertiary institutions, Zimbabwe's intelligentsia yesterday launched the Lecturers Anti-Sanctions Network (LASN), which will add gravitas to the calls for the unconditional removal of the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and her Western allies at the turn of the millennium as punishment for the land reform programme.

LASN coordinator Professor Obadiah Dodo said the academics will shine light on how the baneful sanctions have constricted Zimbabwe's growth over the years.

"We are mindful of the fact that the narratives used to justify the continued stay of sanctions are framed on half truths, misinformation and disinformation. Buoyed by our strategic role as educators of our rich and culturally diverse human capital resource, we, the intelligentsia of the Republic of Zimbabwe, hereby take a stand to unmask the myths surrounding the sanctions saga bedevilling Zimbabwe. We acknowledge that like any other sovereign state, Zimbabwe has its own fair share of internal contradictions which we, as Zimbabweans, should deal with, guided by our own peculiar socio-cultural dynamics," said Prof Dodo.

The organisation will provide empirical evidence on how the sanctions have bled the economy, LASN deputy chairperson -- research and documentation, Dr Tawanda Zinyama said.

"We are doing research on the impact of sanctions on Zimbabwe, we have seen all sectors of the economy have been affected, so we will quantify that and call for the removal of sanctions based on research", he said.

On October 25 when the world will join Zimbabwe in the call for the unconditional removal of sanctions, the academics will have different displays in every province to demand the removal of sanctions.

Since the imposition of sanctions in 2001, Zimbabwe has lost an estimated US$42 billion, losing an estimated US4,5 billion in donor support annually for more than two decades.

The country also lost US$2 billion in IMF, World Bank and African Development Bank loans which could have helped in developing infrastructure, as well as losing commercial loans amounting to US$18 billion which could be extended to the private sector and other companies.