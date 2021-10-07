Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Strike Again in Mwenezi, Get Away With Us$10 000 From Mukuru

Armed robbers struck in Mwenezi again where they have pounced on a Mukuru branch (money transfer agent) at Rutenga Growth Point and robbed US$10 000 after forcing an employee to open a safe at gunpoint.

The unidentified two suspects descended on N&R Wholesalers at the growth point which houses a Mukuru branch and looted cash after firing two warning shots into the air to scare away employees on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects also got away with two Mukuru Samsung phones worth $40 000 and also lifted the N&R Wholesalers till where they got away with nearly US$2000 and over $21 000.

Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the suspects first clapped a Mukuru customer who was being served by a teller at the Rutenga branch Mr Wayne Mugwagwa after entering the shop.

One of the suspects allegedly jumped into a booth and took two Mukuru phones before force-marching Mr Mugwagwa to the safe at gun point.

Mr Mugwagwa allegedly opened the safe and one of the suspects took US$10 000 and 110Rands.

The armed suspect then proceeded to the N&R Wholesalers till and ordered Ms Constance Tsopo, a till operator to lie on the ground facing downwards before looting US$1795 and $21 460 in cash.

Inspector Dhewa said after the robbery, the suspects bolted out of the shop and sped off in their unregistered Toyota Probox vehicle.

Suspiciously, late last month three unidentified suspected armed robbers shot and seriously injured a mushikashika driver in Bikita before robbing him of cash and his Toyota Probox.

The vehicle was not recovered and police suspect that the suspects in the Bikita armed robbery are still using the stolen vehicle to commit more offences.