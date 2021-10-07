Gambia: Mother Looking for Missing Son

Fatou Sambou, a resident of Tallinding, Wednesday morning walked into the Foroyaa office to report the missing of her son, Yankuba Jammeh.

She said Yankuba, who is her first child has been missing for the past three weeks.

Madam Sambou said this is the first time her son went missing without the family knowing his whereabouts. She said Yankuba sat his grade nine exam this year.

Madam Sambou said she has reported the matter to the Tallinding Police Station, but up to date her son cannot be located.

She is therefore soliciting the support of all and sundry to report to the family if they have seen her child. The family is reachable on mobile number 7490791.

Meanwhile, the police public relations officer was contacted for comment and inquiry about the case and he informed this medium that he was going to find out and call back. The police PRO was contacted again before going to press but he could not be reached.