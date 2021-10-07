Gambia: Is the Government Making the Reparation of the Victims a Priority?

7 October 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Given the current political climate where the current government is mending fences with representatives of the APRC, it is important for maximum effort to be made to compensate the victims and assure them to address the concerns of the victims. The Attorney General should be requested to set up a committee to review the documented experience of the victims and give advice on how to handle the cases of the victims in terms of rehabilitation and compensation.

Without catering for the victims there will continue to be a vacuum in the transitional justice process. As the Barrow administration faces an election it should envisage the type of legacy it is going to leave behind after the presidency. How the victims are going to be treated will determine whether the incumbent will leave a legacy.

