Malawi: First Lady Hails Partners in Advancing Girls Education

7 October 2021
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Mirriam Kaliza

The First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has hailed the UK Government and Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) for supporting girls to stay in school and ensure they succeed.

Madam Chakwera made the remarks in Dedza when she visited Milonde 1 Primary School to appreciate the support that CAMFED is providing to the district in terms of improving education standards and assess how the girls are benefiting from it.

Milonde 1 Primary School is one of the 675 rural schools CAMFED has trained female secondary school graduates to volunteer as learner guides to help over 95, 000 girls and 55,000 boys learn life skills as well as confidence building.

In her remarks, Madam Chakwera hailed the support from the UK Government and implementing partner, CAMFED. She expressed gratitude that girls are still inspired to stay in school through a unique way of involving learner guides.

"The country needs more champions to help these girls overcome some of the challenges they face including teen pregnancies, forced marriages among others," said the First Lady.

Madam Chakwera said she was particularly intrigued with the self-esteem lesson from the learner guides adding that self-esteem acts as a shield against threats the girls might be facing.

British High Commissioner, David Beer, emphasised that girls education in Malawi is a major priority for the UK Government. Beer said his government is investing £37million (K41 billion) to ensure all children especially girls, progress and complete their education.

The First Lady and the High Commissioner also met Senior Chief Kachindamoto, mother group representatives, council officials among others to get acquainted with their roles in keeping girls in school.

