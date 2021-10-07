Cameroon: Tackling Drugs Trafficking, Crime - Minister Mbella Mbella, UN Official Discuss

The Minister of External Relations, on October 5, 2021 had talks with the Director of the UN West and Central African Regional Office for the Fight Against Drugs and Crime.

The Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella and the Director of the UN West and Central African Regional Office for the Fight Against Drugs and Crime, Amadou Philip Andres on October 5, 2021 discussed ways of consolidating cooperation in order to fight piracy, maritime crime including drug trafficking, terrorism and wildlife crime.

After the discussions that set the ball rolling for a series of audiences at the Ministry of External Relations, the UN official, Amadou Philip Andres told the press that, "We discussed how to increase our cooperation with Cameroon so that in the next 18 months our office here becomes a Regional Agency." He disclosed that they also discussed different thematic areas such as the fight against piracy, maritime crime including drug trafficking, terrorism and wildlife crime. The UN official said Cameroon was one of the top countries in the world in the domain of fighting wildlife crime and they would want to use the example of Cameroon not only in the region but to promote South-South cooperation with the Caribbean. He lauded the border management system put up by Cameroon with the hallmarks being the Inter-agency Units in the Douala and Yaounde airports. "We want to use the expertise of Cameroon not only in Africa but also in the Caribbean."

Just on the heels of discussions with the UN official, Minister Mbella Mbella received in audience the Ambassador of Turkey to Cameroon, Volkan Isikci. After close to 30 minutes of discussions, the Ambassador told the press that they assessed bilateral relations between Cameroon and Turkey. Specifically in the domain of political cooperation, he said they discussed how to organise a political meeting in Cameroon that will ultimately lead to the organisation of high-level meetings between officials of the two countries.