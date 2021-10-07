Cameroon: World Cup Qualifiers - Lions Intensify Training

Yesterday in Japoma-Douala, the team focused on offensive and attacking techniques.

In prelude to their match against the Mambas of Mozambique on Friday October 8, 2021 in Douala, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have intensified training with more focus on offensive and attacking techniques, ball possession and finishing.

This day of training of the October Camp for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers has all 27 players in the den. The match on Friday is the second stage round three games of World Cup qualifiers.

During the training session on October 6, 2021 at the Japoma training stadium two, all 27 Lions were present, including four goalkeepers. As the Lions train, it was clear that there was serenity and order in the den. The technical team was busy, working on tactical technical strategies, ball possession, control and scoring techniques while head coach Antonio Conceiçao was busy observing and giving instructions and recommendations where necessary. The coach in charge of the goalkeepers, Jacques Songo'o, was seen with the four goal keepers in camp. The goal keepers including Simon Omossola, Efala Komguep, Narcisse Nlend, were all intact and receiving instructions from coach. Other players, including Vincent Aboubakar, Kotto Junior, Oum Goueta and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting amongst others were all concentrated during the training.

During a pre-training briefing, defense right back, Fai Collins and Ngandeu Michael all confirmed that serenity reigned supreme in the camp. They remain optimistic that victory will be theirs come Friday October 8, 2021 when they will clash with Mozambique.

It should be recalled that Cameroon is second in group D with three points while Mozambique is bottom placed. The double header games will take place in Douala and Tanger, Morocco respectively.