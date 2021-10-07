Cameroon: Babadjou-Bamenda Road - PM Announces Resumption of Works

Day two of the Prime Minister, Head of Government's visit in the North West yesterday October 6, 2021 also saw the surrender of some 13 ex-fighters from Noni Subdivision.

It has emerged from the Prime Minister, Head of Government's peace-building mission to the North West Region that truth has been a major casualty during the ongoing socio-political crisis and it is time to achieve peace by avoiding the path of evil. Day two of the visit took the PM; Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute to the Bamenda Commercial Avenue where he revisited the Major National Dialogue (MND), with revelations that; honest crusaders for peace and people driven by positive compromise would acknowledge that enough ground has been covered in the implementation of recommendations of the Major National Dialogue.

He featured the merits of the Code on Decentralized Local Authorities which gives chance to uniformity and equality to the region, plus the Special Status which protects the uniqueness of the Common law practice and the English sub system of education. But for some financial constraints that delay actions on the ground; the PM said the implementation of MND recommendations so far; satisfies the aspirations of the populations.

The visiting PM said the MND two years ago was an ice breaker for elusive dialogue and celebrated the fact that people made their feelings public while suggestions were adopted to handle the frustrations. It was against this backdrop that Chief Dr. Dion Ngute announced the imminent resumption of construction works on the Babadjou-Bamenda road. He revealed that the World Bank had lifted the ban on financing and three local construction companies will be on duty this time around. It also emerged from the visit that a lot of talking had been done to the converted and it is time to take explanations about the goodness of the MND to communities to feel the impact.

The event ended with some 13 separatist fighters led by a self-proclaimed "General Scatter" of Noni who dropped guns on the announced visit of the PM presenting themselves. Chief Dr Dion Ngute saluted them and inspired them to be instruments of communication for those still in the bushes.

Day two of the visit dropped curtains with the PM granting audiences and holding working sessions with members of the Regional Executive Council, Regional authorities and representatives of municipal authorities, traditional rulers, clergy, civil society, trade unions and political parties. Day three today, is expected to feature more working sessions with representatives of the living forces from Bui, Donga Mantung, Mezam, Ngoketunjia, Menchum and Momo Divisions.