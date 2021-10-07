South Africa: Deadline for 2022 Online Admissions in Gauteng Looms

Parents and guardians have one day left until Phase 2 of the 2022 Online Admissions application period for Grade 1 and 8 closes.

As the deadline draws to a close, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has reminded parents that applications can still be made on www.gdeadmissions.gov.za before the application period closes on Friday at midnight. Parents have also been reminded to upload their documents onto the system when applying, ensuring that each uploaded document is certified for schools to verify them accordingly.

The department said that, as of Thursday, 7 October 2021, its system recorded 250 450 applications made for Grade 1 and 30 409 applications made for Grade 8, bringing the total 280 859 applications.

"The placement period will commence on 15 October 2021 until 30 November 2021, and parents who applied during the application period will receive placement offers via SMS at that stage," the department said.

The department has commended stakeholders who were involved in this year's application period.

"To the scores of parents and guardians who patiently followed the application process to completion. To our dedicated staff members stationed across the province who were always ready to assist parents through this process. We are exceedingly grateful to you all for having made this year's application period triumphant," said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The MEC said he's pleased with the success of the admissions system.

"We are pleased at the success of the Online Admissions system so far, more so through the new two-phased approach which we introduced this year. We are thankful to everyone who played a role during this application period and we are hopeful for a successful placement period in the days to come," he said.