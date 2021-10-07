South Africa: Cosatu Holds Hastily Arranged Stayaway, Calling On Government to Fix SA's 'Economic Mess'

7 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Cosatu staged a one-day protest action event on Thursday, coinciding with the World Day for Decent Work.

The union federation, Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) held a one-day stay-away, as well as smaller marches in parts of the country, calling for the government to fix the "economic mess" the nation is in.

The stay-away comes two days after workers affiliated with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) in the steel and engineering sectors went on strike over a long-standing dispute on salary increases for 2021.

Numsa broke away from Cosatu in 2014.

Other Cosatu affiliates, such as the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), added their support for the protest action, encouraging off-duty members to join the provincial marches.

A statement released by Cosatu said, "the strike on Thursday is legally protected and is focused on pushing both government and the private sector to act to fix the economic mess that the country finds itself in, and take seriously the issues that are affecting workers and South Africans in general".

Cosatu's protest action coincides with Global Day for Decent Work, commemorated annually on 7 October.

Although it was premature to gauge how many members had...

