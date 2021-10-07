South Africa: Food Advertising - Beware the Puffery

7 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Catherine Del Monte

'Energy-boosting', 'slimming' and 'carb-conscious' are just some of the many promises silently paraded on food products intending to entice themselves from the shelves into our food baskets. But just how much is food advertising allowed to embellish reality?

"Red Bull Gives You Wings": the caffeinated soft drink's infamous slogan landed them in hot water back in 2013 when American consumer, Benjamin Careathers filed a lawsuit against them for false advertising.

According to an article published by the BBC in 2014, Careathers was not indignant because he didn't sprout wings after consuming the soft drink, instead, he felt misled after the revelation that he could buy a cup of coffee for half the price of a Red Bull for the same caffeine kick.

As stipulated on their website, one 250ml can of Red Bull contains approximately 80 mg of caffeine. In some cases, this has been found to be less than the amount of caffeine in a cup of filter coffee which can contain approximately 140 mg of caffeine.

Red Bull lost the lawsuit and had to cough up over $13-million (R139-million at the 2014 exchange rate of R10.7 to the dollar) in compensation, entitling customers who bought Red Bull energy...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X