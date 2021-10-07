South Africa: Food Advertising - Beware the Puffery

analysis

'Energy-boosting', 'slimming' and 'carb-conscious' are just some of the many promises silently paraded on food products intending to entice themselves from the shelves into our food baskets. But just how much is food advertising allowed to embellish reality?

"Red Bull Gives You Wings": the caffeinated soft drink's infamous slogan landed them in hot water back in 2013 when American consumer, Benjamin Careathers filed a lawsuit against them for false advertising.

According to an article published by the BBC in 2014, Careathers was not indignant because he didn't sprout wings after consuming the soft drink, instead, he felt misled after the revelation that he could buy a cup of coffee for half the price of a Red Bull for the same caffeine kick.

As stipulated on their website, one 250ml can of Red Bull contains approximately 80 mg of caffeine. In some cases, this has been found to be less than the amount of caffeine in a cup of filter coffee which can contain approximately 140 mg of caffeine.

Red Bull lost the lawsuit and had to cough up over $13-million (R139-million at the 2014 exchange rate of R10.7 to the dollar) in compensation, entitling customers who bought Red Bull energy...