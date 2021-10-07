South Africa: Mantashe Says Nuclear Is the 'Saviour' While Ramaphosa Punts Hydrogen and Green Energy

7 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe told a mining conference on Thursday that nuclear was the 'saviour for decarbonisation' while reiterating that South Africa needed to 'manage' its reduction in coal use. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa was punting green energy. This kind of mixed messaging will only make investors see red.

Mantashe came out swinging at the online Joburg Mining Indaba, rising to the defence of nuclear and coal just weeks ahead of the next big UN climate conference, which is being held as global food prices soar in the face of extreme weather events across the world.

In fairness to the minister, South Africa is not going to close down its coal-fired power stations next week, even if Eskom has been found to be the most polluting power company in the world. History and geology have conspired to make South Africa dependent on fossil fuel for the immediate future. Coal prices have even surged to record highs because of shortages in China -- which has also pledged not to fund new coal power stations abroad, a policy that could starve South Africa of capital for such projects as commercial banks also stop financing coal.

Green energy clearly has...

