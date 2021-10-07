South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements On Forest Village Housing Project

press release

The Forest Village Housing Project continues to serve as a catalyst in improving the lives of our residents. Over the last six weeks, 85 deserving and qualifying beneficiaries, have moved into their brand-new homes. This brings the total number of beneficiaries that have benefitted from this development to 2 906.

The Forest Village Housing Development has benefited residents from across the Cape Metropole. 579 of these residents are N2 Gateway beneficiaries, 508 are from the Southern Corridor, 160 are Priority Cases and 1 659 are from the local area, which includes Eersteriver, Eersteriver South, Electric City, Faure, Dreamworld, Blue Downs, Malibu Village, Kleinvlei, Rosedale, Mfuleni and Fairdale.

Minister Tertuis Simmers said: "Being afforded the opportunity to continuously assist our people to live in safer and dignified conditions, brings me great joy. It is particularly pleasing to note how our people from different backgrounds, creeds, cultures and languages are integrating and making this new community theirs. This clearly demonstrates how the Western Cape Government is addressing the apartheid spatial injustices of the past".

One of the latest beneficiaries Mrs Marylin Meggel, a former backyard dweller from Kleinvlei could barely hide her emotions, stating: "After 17 years on the housing waiting list, I am absolutely over the moon, to have finally received the keys to my new house and home for my children. This is truly something that is beyond my wildest dreams. I am grateful to the officials and Western Cape Government for helping my family and granting us this gift".

Another beneficiary, Mr Mabhelandile Nogemane previously from Mfuleni added: "I am delighted at being a homeowner, as I will no longer live under the hardship of unruly landlords. It is difficult to express my gratitude, but know that this is a dream come true".

Forest Village is one of the Western Cape Department of Human Settlement's Catalytic Projects, which commenced in January 2016 and has a budget allocation of R1.1billion. This mixed-use development consists of various types of units to cater for beneficiaries of different income levels and specific needs such as Military Veterans, Breaking New Ground (BNG) and Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (FLISP) units.

"As the Western Cape Government, we remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society," concluded Simmers.