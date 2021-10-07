South Africa: Power System Under 'Severe Pressure' Warns Eskom

7 October 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom on Thursday urged the public to reduce electricity usage following a series of breakdowns at its generating units.

The power utility said severe pressure on the power system had led to an increased use of its emergency generation reserves.

The power utility said although it is currently not anticipating the implementation of load shedding, the situation could change at short notice.

The country has not experienced load shedding since 22 July this year.

"Total breakdowns amount to 14 925MW while planned maintenance is 4 759MW of capacity. Should there be any further breakdowns; Eskom might be forced to implement load shedding at short notice.

"While Eskom expects a number of generating units to return to service from breakdowns during the course of the next few days, we urge the public to reduce the usage and to continue using electricity sparingly to assist in avoiding load shedding," said the power utility in a statement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X