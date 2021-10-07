South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Calls On Stakeholders to Work Together On Water Challenges in Tshwane

press release

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu, along with Deputy Ministers Dikeledi Magadzi and David Mahlobo, met with the Executive Mayors of the Gauteng province yesterday, 6 October 2021 at the Gallagher Convention Centre; this engagement was part of the Ministry's provincial visit in Gauteng.

Amongst those present, was the Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane: Cllr Randall Williams, Member of the Mayoral Committee: Cllr Phillip Nel, as well as Executive Members of the Rand Water Board. In its presentation, the City of Tshwane stated that it was responsible for its own wastewater treatment, admitting that most of the wastewater treatment plants have been malfunctioning since 2010.

Reflecting on the day's engagements, Minister Mchunu had the following to say: "While it is within the Mayor's right and that of the other Mayors to politically associate and within that context, express whatever view, the following was agreed to in the meeting:

The City of Tshwane would attend to the finalisation of a dedicated pipeline for Laudium to resolve the intermittent water supply challenges.

The upgrading of Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant be accelerated.

All of the metros would work together to address the current water supply challenges in the province.

The City of Tshwane would work together with Rand Water, to ensure the continued supply of water to residents in Tshwane.