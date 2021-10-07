South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Calls On Stakeholders to Work Together On Water Challenges in Tshwane

7 October 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu, along with Deputy Ministers Dikeledi Magadzi and David Mahlobo, met with the Executive Mayors of the Gauteng province yesterday, 6 October 2021 at the Gallagher Convention Centre; this engagement was part of the Ministry's provincial visit in Gauteng.

Amongst those present, was the Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane: Cllr Randall Williams, Member of the Mayoral Committee: Cllr Phillip Nel, as well as Executive Members of the Rand Water Board. In its presentation, the City of Tshwane stated that it was responsible for its own wastewater treatment, admitting that most of the wastewater treatment plants have been malfunctioning since 2010.

Reflecting on the day's engagements, Minister Mchunu had the following to say: "While it is within the Mayor's right and that of the other Mayors to politically associate and within that context, express whatever view, the following was agreed to in the meeting:

The City of Tshwane would attend to the finalisation of a dedicated pipeline for Laudium to resolve the intermittent water supply challenges.

The upgrading of Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant be accelerated.

All of the metros would work together to address the current water supply challenges in the province.

The City of Tshwane would work together with Rand Water, to ensure the continued supply of water to residents in Tshwane.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X