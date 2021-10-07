South Africa: President Informs National Police Commissioner of Intention to Suspend

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of Section 8(3) of the South African Police Service Act, invited the National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla Sitole, to make representations on the President's notice to suspend him.

The President wrote to the National Commissioner on 20 September 2021 in connection with allegations of the failure of the Commissioner to assist the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

These allegations emerged publicly and became the subject of a finding by Judge Norman Davis in the Pretoria High Court.

The President has indicated to the National Commissioner that the issues arising from the High Court judgment are serious.

The President has, in terms of Section 9 of the South African Police Services Act of 1995, read with Section 8 of the same Act, 68 of 1995, deemed it appropriate at this stage to institute a board of inquiry into the National Commissioner's alleged misconduct and fitness to hold the office of National Commissioner of Police.

This is merited by the public interest in the integrity of the office of the National Commissioner.

The President outlined this context in his letter to General Sitole and gave the Commissioner 14 days in which to respond.

The Commissioner has since submitted representations in this regard.

While the President considers these representations, further engagement on this matter will be between the President and the National Commissioner.