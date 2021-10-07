South Africa: 'Deeply Sorry' DA Changes Its Tune Over 'Us Vs Them' Posters in KZN

7 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

KwaZulu-Natal DA chairperson and campaign manager Dean Macpherson issued a statement on Thursday afternoon saying that the controversial 'us versus them' local government election posters that had been erected in the Phoenix area, and were also to be erected in other parts of eThekwini, were in the process of being removed.

"In my sincere effort to honour the bravery and heroism of law-abiding citizens who were left to fend for themselves during the July riots and insurrections, the posters have regretfully caused hurt to some people. I am deeply sorry and apologise for this," said Macpherson.

The two-tier posters are branded with the DA logo, albeit on a darker blue background, and read: "THE ANC CALLED YOU RACISTS THE DA CALLS YOU HEROES."

The reference is to the violent riots and looting that engulfed large parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and to a lesser extent Gauteng, in July and led to the deaths of 359 people nationwide - the vast majority of them in KwaZulu-Natal.

But of those deaths, 36 were in the Phoenix area, and it is this that sparked racially charged controversy.

The deaths of these mostly black residents - from neighbouring settlements - that led to nationwide outrage at...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

