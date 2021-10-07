South Africa: SA, Palestine to Strengthen Relations

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, will hold talks with Palestine Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr Riad Malki, during an official visit to South Africa.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), the visit will take place from today to Saturday, 9 October 2021.

"South Africa attaches great importance to its relationship with Palestine, which is underpinned by historic bonds of solidarity, friendship and cooperation. South Africa's support for the Palestinian cause conforms to the basic tenets of its foreign policy," said the department.

The visit, according to Dirco, aims at further strengthening the relationship between South Africa and Palestine to provide political support, enhance coordination and cooperation and maintain high-level exchanges, and advance bilateral cooperation in the identified areas.

The department said the visit takes place as the Palestinian people continue to be subjected to countless injustices and an ongoing cycle of destruction, displacement, and dispossession, as well as the progressive fragmentation of its territory.

"The international community has an obligation to find a comprehensive and just resolution to the Palestinian issue."

South Africa has since called for international support and increased efforts for the just cause of the Palestinians to address their legitimate demand for an independent State alongside a peaceful Israel.

"South Africa stands ready to work more closely with Palestine and the meeting will endorse the strong solidarity of both countries and their belief in multilateralism and the centrality of the United Nations, including the Security Council, as essential in promoting effective and inclusive international cooperation in resolving a variety of current global challenges, including the peaceful settlement of conflicts."

On Friday, 8 October 2021, the two Ministers will hold bilateral talks at the department's offices.