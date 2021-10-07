South Africa: Gender-Based Violence Council Bill to Be Introduced to Parliament

A Bill which, in the main, lays out the legal framework for the establishment of the National Council on Gender Based Violence and Femicide is expected to be introduced to Parliament within the financial year.

The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill 2021 will be introduced by Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

The department said when established, the council is expected to coordinate the country's response to the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

"The Bill seeks to establish a multi-sectoral, independent and non-partisan advisory body, comprising representatives from both government and civil society organisations to ensure effective coordination and implementation of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

"This envisaged structure... shall be accountable to a Board. The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Secretariat led by a Chief Executive Officer will provide technical and administrative support to the Council," the department said.

According to the department, the Bill will also:

Provide for the objects and functions of the Council.

Appoint the Board of the Council, provide for the appointment of members of the Board, provide for the term of office of members of the Board, provide for the termination of membership of the Board, provide for meetings of the Board; to provide for the establishment of committees of the Board and provide for the appointment of an Executive Officer and the Secretariat of the Council.

Provide for the establishment of norms and standards for the provincial and local working groups, provide for the making of regulations and provide for matters connected therewith.

To obtain a copy of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill 2021, contact the Director of Legal Services at the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nondumiso Ngqulunga, at 36 Hamilton Street in Pretoria, or call 076 7929 142 or email Nondumiso.Ngqulunga@women.gov.za.