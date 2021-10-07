West Africa: Gambia Assumes Ecowas Commission Presidency

State House, Banjul, 6th October 2021: The Gambia will assume the position of President of the ECOWAS Commission for the period 2022-2026. The decision was arrived at unanimously by the ECOWAS Council.

The Gambia's candidate to occupy this high profile position is Dr. Omar Touray. It is the first time in the history of the ECOWAS Commission that The Gambia will occupy the presidency. The position rotates among the member states of the organisation.

President Adama Barrow received the news today with delight, saying it is a sign of the country's recognition within the sub-region. He noted that The Gambia had gained more respect among its peers in the sub-region since he came to office in 2017.

Since assuming office, the Barrow administration has strengthened the country's democratic credentials and respect for the rule of law and the independence of the institutions of the state.

