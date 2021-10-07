Gambia: IEC Discusses Nominations Process, Requirements With CSOs Ahead of Dec. Polls

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), on Wednesday organised a stakeholders' consultative forum with the media and CSOs to discuss the requirements and nomination process for the 4th December Presidential Elections.

Speaking at the forum, the Chief Executive Officer of the IEC, Sambujang Njie, revealed that aspiring candidates may collect nomination papers at the Election House free of charge.

He added that nomination will be conducted from the 30th October to 5th November 2021 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at Election House Bertil Harding Highway, Kanifing.

He further disclosed that candidates would be allowed time to present their nomination papers to the Returning Officer of the Elections.

According to him, security arrangements will be put in place by The Gambia Police Force to ensure a peaceful and orderly nomination period.

Political Parties and Candidates are advised to fully cooperate with the Police to ensure proper security.

Below are the Requirements For The Nomination of a President

A candidate shall be a citizen of The Gambia

A candidate has to attain a minimum of thirty years of age

A candidate should complete senior secondary school education

A candidate should be ordinarily resident in The Gambia for five years immediately preceding the election

A candidate shall be nominated by not less than five thousand voters whose names appeared in the register of voters with at least two hundred voters being drawn from each Administrative Area.

A candidate should present Sworn Declaration of Assets

A candidate should tender Tax Clearance Certificate

A candidate shall pay a deposit of Ten Thousand Dalasis (D10,000) as amended

A candidate should present a representative symbol, color and photographs to the IEC

A person who is qualified to be registered as a voter under the Constitution and Election Act may contest as an independent candidate in any election

A political party/ candidate shall abide by the code on election campaign ethics which the Commission may prepare time to time

A submission of manifesto encouraging the spirit of tolerance and multiculturalism is required for a candidate

