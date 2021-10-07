Gambia/Burkina Faso: Gambia Women's U-20 Leave for Burkina Faso Ahead of 2nd Leg Qualifiers

The Gambia national women's U-20 team on Wednesday left Banjul for Cotonou, Benin, ahead of their all-important second-leg qualifier of the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers against fellow West African counterparts Burkina Faso.

The game will be played in Cotonou, Benin, on Saturday 9 October, 2021.

The Gambia women's U-20 lost to Burkina Faso 1-nil in the first-leg played in Banjul. Midfielder Adele Naomie Kabre scored the only goal of the first leg in the 78th minute.

The Gambia national women's U-20 team went on camp on Tuesday at National Technical training Center prior to their departure on Wednesday night.

Speaking in a telephone interview with Head Coach Foday Bah, he said the team was in good shape and ready for the second-leg. He added that he was traveling with 23 players for the return-leg.

The players who traveled are as follows:

Jarra Jambang (Abuko Utd)

Henna Bah (Abuko Utd)

Teddy Sireh Jatta (Brewulleng)

Serreh Korteh (Brikama Utd)

Sibi Kuyateh (Brikama Utd)

Binta Jarju (Brikama Utd)

Kaddy Jarju (Future Bi)

Ramatoulie Dukureh (City Girls)

Sally Saidykhan (City Girls)

Aminata A Darboe (Gambia Police Force)

Fatoumatta Mook (Gambia Police Force)

Wuday Colley (Greater Tomorrow)

Haddy Wally (Immigration)

Mariama Cham (Immigration)

Diminga Sylva (Immigration)

Ya Awa Jarju (Kinteh's)

Juwana Colley (Koita)

Fatou Joof (Lower Nuimi)

Kumba Kuyateh (Red Scorpion)

Haddy Drammeh (Red Scorpion)

Fatoumatta Jammeh (Red Scorpion)

Adel Mendy (Red Scorpion)

Kaddijato Jallow (Raptim)

