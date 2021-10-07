Nigeria: Obiano Reports Malami to Buhari, Says President Not for Emergency Rule in Anambra

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, has said the threat of the declaration of a state of emergency ahead of the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election in his state did not have the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obiano, who spoke with newmen on Thursday after a closed-door meeting with President Buhari at the State House, Abuja, said he had reported the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Abubakar Malami, to the President over the matter.

He also described the threat as unfortunate, and wondered why Malami had not contemplated the imposition of emergency rule in Northern states where he claimed there had been a lot of killings.

His words: "That's a very unfortunate comment by the Attorney-General Malami. Very unfortunate. I also reported that to the President and this is not in the books of the President because he knows that Anambra has been the safest state in Nigeria for seven years plus".

