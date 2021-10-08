South Africa: 'Violence Is the Breast Milk We Are Feeding Our Young,' Says Graça Machel, Railing Against GBV

Graca Machel in 2014.
7 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Graça Machel has described South Africa as a society at war with itself, where grotesque violence against women and children has been normalised, where protectors have become predators.

In an impassioned speech at the Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture on Thursday evening, Graça Machel decried the level of violence against women and girls in South Africa, describing the country as at war with itself and locked in a vicious cycle of pain.

Machel, a co-founder and deputy chair of The Elders, a women's and children's rights advocate and the former first lady of South Africa and Mozambique, where she also served as education minister, cited teenage pregnancy figures from the Gauteng Department of Health.

More than 23,000 girls under the age of 18 gave birth in the 12 months to March 2021, 934 of whom were between 10 and 14 years old. Machel said the number of teen mothers had increased by 60% during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Nearly 1,000 children have given birth to other children in the past year. Why is there not an outcry of what is, in essence, a statutory rape epidemic in this country?" asked Machel.

"There are precious lives between these cold numbers. These are...

