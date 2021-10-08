South Africa: Father Desmond, Dean Desmond, Bishop Tutu, Arch, Archbishop Desmond, Arch Emeritus - Tata - the Man Who Confronts Evil

7 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

As Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu turns 90 on 7 October, the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, reflects on the life of this remarkable man -- priest, pastor, rabble-rouser, Nobel Peace Laureate, conscience of the nation. This is an extract from 'Ecumenical Encounters with Desmond Mpilo Tutu: Visions for Justice, Dignity and Peace' (Edited by Sarojini Nadar, Tinyiko Maluleke, Dietrich Werner, Vicentia Kgabe and Rudolf Hinz) and co-published by Regnum Books, Oxford and UWC Press, South Africa.

As I think back on the ways in which I have saluted our church's oldest living Archbishop Emeritus over the course of my life, my mind's journey returns time and again to prayer.

Desmond Mpilo Tutu is for me synonymous with prayer and a reckless belief in the God who answers and must answer prayer -- and in particular, prayer for the marginalised and the destitute. His prayer life is above all the thin but strong thread that characterises him in all his varied ministries, be it his advocacy for peace with justice, for the integrity of the environment, for sanctions against the perpetrators of injustice or for the ordination of women.

I have known and called him by various salutations: Father...

