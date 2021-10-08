South Africa: Outpouring of Love and Well-Wishes As Desmond Tutu Turns 90

analysis

In celebration of his 90th birthday on Thursday, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu made a rare public appearance at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, to attend a special thanksgiving service.

In his trademark purple shirt and white collar underneath a black suit, the anti-apartheid icon and Nobel Peace Prize laureate arrived in a wheelchair alongside his wife, Nomalizo Leah Tutu. Among the family members present at the event were two of the couple's daughters, the Rev Mpho Andrea Tutu van Furth and Naomi Nontombi Tutu.

The intimate midday service, restricted in attendance because of Covid-19 regulations, began with Happy Birthday sung by the entire assembly. Tutu, although frail and unable to stand up from his wheelchair, applauded reverently in the front row.

The archbishop has struggled with ill health in recent years, which has played a part in his decision to largely bow out from public life.

