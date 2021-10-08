Rwanda: Women's U-20 W Cup Qualifiers - Rwanda Bows Out After Ethiopia Defeat

7 October 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda is out of the Women's U-20 World Cup qualifiers following a humiliating 8-0 loss to Ethiopia over two legs in the second round.

Ethiopia thumped the Rwandan under-20 She-Amavubi 4-0 in the second-leg at the Bahir Dar Stadium on Wednesday, adding to a similar victory a fortnight ago in Kigali to progress to the qualifiers' third round in style.

Mesay Temesgen and Tourist Lemma gave the home side a 2-0 half time lead before Aregash Kalsa returned with a brace in the second half.

Ethiopia will now meet the winner between Tanzania and Eritrea in the next stage.

After the third round, eight teams will advance for the fourth round before they eventually make it to the final round where the best two teams will qualify to represent Africa at the 2022 Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup to be held in Costa Rica.

